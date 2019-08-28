PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A lot of kids in Portland woke up early Wednesday morning for their first day of school, and police were up early too, to help students safely return to class.
Even though it may still feel like summer break outside, the first day of school is here, and as always, it comes with some excitement and some jitters.
"Excited but also nervous," said Mara, 8th grader.
And on this unusually hot first day of school, some kids started the morning with an icy treat.
"We just went to Starbucks and she got something and I got something," said 5th grader Terrian Merrill.
The heat wasn't the only thing different about their morning - Portland police officers were at Creston Elementary to welcome students as they returned to class.
It's all part of the bureau's annual back to school safety enforcement campaign.
Officers want to make sure kids are getting to class safely, and that means drivers need to stay at 20 miles per hour in school zone.
Police are also asking drivers to keep an eye out for children crossing the street - that applies to marked and unmarked crosswalks.
FOX 12 spoke with one parent who says she wishes the officers were here more often.
"They need to be here during the school year to see how unsafe this road is," said Jennifer Merrill.
Officer are now doing high visibility patrols around all school to prevent speeding or distracted drivers.
"Yeah, I like them here, because they like catching bad guys," said AJ, 1st grader.
To help cut down on traffic, officers suggest that parents consider walking or biking with students when possible. And with school back in session for all districts next week, officers say to watch for school buses - saying when the red lights flash, drivers have to come to a complete stop.
Police also say students should not be texting while walking, especially while crossing the street, and they shouldn't be wearing headphones either - that way kids can focus on getting to class without any distractions.
All good reminders to help everyone have a good first day and school year.
