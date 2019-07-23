PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has created an evidence-tracking system that allows survivors of sexual assault to track the progress and status of their Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence kits.
The online portal was created in response to HB 4049 in 2018, which required law enforcement to give survivors anonymous access to the status and past progress of their sexual assault kit.
The SAMS Victim Portal was developed by the bureau’s IT department in collaboration with the Sex Crimes Unit and funded by the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant, the bureau says.
Survivors will receive their SAFE kit number with their discharge paperwork from the hospital; the number can be entered in the website to receive real-time updates on the status of their kit. The portal only displays the status of the kit and does not provide any sensitive or personal information, according to police.
The SAMS Victim Portal was launched in Portland on May 1, 2019 and is expected to be distributed statewide by July 31, 2020.
