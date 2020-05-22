PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for help identifying a man who shot a bicyclist in southeast Portland earlier this month.
The shooting occurred on May 5 at around 10:22 p.m.
Police said a 42-year-old bicyclist was eastbound on East Burnside Street near Southeast 12th Avenue when he came upon a vehicle that was blocking the bike lane.
The bicyclist told police he rode around the vehicle on the driver side and tapped the window to let the driver know he was passing on the left.
According to police, the bicyclist said he saw a woman near the vehicle but did not know if she was in anyway associated to the vehicle.
The bicyclist then rode southbound on Southeast 13th Avenue. The bicyclist told police that he could hear screeching tires and believed the vehicle he had passed was coming to run him over.
Police said the vehicle pulled over near where the bicyclist was standing and the driver said, "I'm going to shoot you." The driver then shot the bicyclist in the arm one time.
The suspect then drove out of the area and has not been located.
Police said the suspect was described as a heavyset black man, about 30 to 40 years old. He was driving a silver or gray, small SUV, about three to four years old.
The woman that was standing near the vehicle was not located and it is unclear if she is associated to the suspect, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
