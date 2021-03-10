PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help locating a wanted man.
Crime Stoppers says Willie Henry Garrett Jr., 55, has a felony warrant for first-degree aggravated theft.
Garrett is believed to be homeless in the Portland metro area.
Garrett is described as a Black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He may be associated with a red, early 1990s Ford F-150 pickup, standard cab, short bed.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.