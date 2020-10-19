PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are hoping the public can help them solve a deadly shooting that occurred two years ago.
On Oct. 19, 2018, just prior to 10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found Armond Ramoan Harper, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Harper was rushed to the hospital, where he died the following day.
Witnesses described the suspect in the shooting as a Black man in his 20s with a medium build, according to police. Witnesses told law enforcement the man was wearing gray or black clothing and ran out of the area northbound on North Mississippi Avenue.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.