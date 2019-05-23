PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On April 27 at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Saigon Market, located at 1111 Northeast 82nd Avenue.
The victim told police that a man armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money. After obtaining some cash, the suspect left and was last seen walking westbound on Northeast Multnomah Street.
Crime Stoppers said the suspect is a black man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and has a thin mustache. He was wearing black clothing and light-colored shoes.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
