PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened last year.
Crime Stoppers said Ericka Ronnea Hill, 52, has a felony warrant for second-degree assault after she and an accomplice reportedly assaulted and stabbed a 30-year-old man in September 2018. Hill's accomplice was arrested.
Hill was indicted for second-degree assault in October, but remains a fugitive.
Hill is described as a Black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 148 pounds, with a scar near her left eyebrow, and wears glasses. According to Crime Stoppers, she is likely to frequent areas where homeless gather in the Portland-area.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
