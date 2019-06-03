PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is hoping the public can help identify the person or persons responsible for damaging a northeast Portland law firm.
Crime Stoppers said the vandalism happened on the weekend of April 26-28. The suspect(s) put a garden hose through the mail slot of the law firm and turned on the water, which ran for an unknown period of time.
The vandalism caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
According to Crime Stoppers, an anonymous email with a claim of responsibility was sent to local media after the vandalism. The email indicated that the law firm was targeted due to legal work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
