PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for help identifying a man suspected of starting a fire at a northwest Portland apartment complex last month.
Crime Stoppers said on May 19, at around 4:30 p.m., the unknown man set fire to a piece of clothing in the stairwell. Investigators do not believe that the suspect was a tenant, but he may have been a visitor.
The address or name of the apartment complex was not provided by police or Crime Stoppers.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The suspect is described as a black man, with tattoos or scars on his upper right arm. He was wearing a green shirt, black pants, a white baseball hat with the word "Worldwide" on the front, and headphones.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
