PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a sexual assault investigation.
On July, 5, 2019, at around 3:36 a.m., officers contacted a woman who was the victim of a sexual assault.
The sexual assault occurred in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Grant Street.
Surveillance video obtained by detectives shows the suspect.
Crime Stoppers described the suspect as a white man in his 50s or 60s, who is 6 feet tall, and has a skinny build, gray hair, with a receding hairline and ponytail.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
