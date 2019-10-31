PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in Jose Manuel Alvarez-Madrigal's death.
On Oct. 31, 2013, officers found Alvarez-Madrigal, 32, dead inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of Northeast Shaver Street just after 10 a.m.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Alvarez-Madrigal died from a gunshot wound.
Investigators said no witnesses have come forward and there is no suspect information at this time.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
