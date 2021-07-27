PPB, Crime Stoppers seek help to solve deadly shooting of 19-year-old man

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are hoping the public can help them solve a deadly shooting that occurred last summer.
On July 27, 2020, at about 10:40 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 700 block of Northeast 87th Avenue and found 19-year-old Mister Ford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said officers attempted life-saving measures but Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Ford's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. No suspect information has been released.
Detectives are asking for the public's help to solve the case. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.