PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help in solving the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Portland man.
Just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2017, officers responded to the reports of a shooting and crash near Southeast 157th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
At the scene, officers found a white SUV that had crashed. Kacey Adam Platt was inside the SUV suffering from traumatic injuries.
Platt was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Platt died of a gunshot wound.
No suspects have been located, and a suspect description is not available.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
