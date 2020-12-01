PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are hoping the public can help solve a deadly shooting that occurred in 2017.
Just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2017, officers were called out to a report of a shooting and a crash north of Southeast Stark Street on Southeast 157th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a white SUV that had crashed. Police said Kacey Adam Platt, 33, was located inside the SUV suffering from traumatic injuries.
Platt was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Platt died of a gunshot wound.
No suspects have been located, and a suspect description is not available.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
