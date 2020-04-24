PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help solving a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago.
On April 24, 2019, at around 7:07 p.m., officers responded to the report of someone injured in a shooting in the area of Southeast 93rd Avenue and Southeast Henry Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found 34-year-old Robert Lewis IV suffering from traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined that Lewis died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Police said evidence of gunfire was located at the scene.
Suspect information is not available in this case.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
