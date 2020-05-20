PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police and Crime Stopper of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred in northeast Portland last year.
On Nov. 2, 2019, at around 2:16 a.m., 48-year-old Thomas Richard Osborn was found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the area of Northeast 20th Avenue and Northeast Broadway.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined that Osborn died of multiple gunshot wounds.
According to Crime Stoppers, detectives learned that shortly before the shooting Osborn was involved in a brief disagreement with a group of people at the 7-Eleven store, located at Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast Broadway.
No further details have been released.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
