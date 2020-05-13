PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help almost seven months after a teenager was shot and killed in northeast Portland.
On Oct. 26, 2019, at around 12:24 p.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast 109th Avenue after several reports about gunfire with a person injured in the street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found 18-year-old Jackson Panyanouvong suffering from a gunshot wound.
Panyanouvong was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was a homicide.
Suspect information has not been released at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
