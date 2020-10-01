PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred in August.
On Aug. 22, just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 13900 block of Southeast Main Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found Sammie Lee West III, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. West was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined his death to be homicide.
There is no suspect information available at this time, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
