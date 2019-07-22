PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is seeking information about an unsolved murder that happened in the Woodstock neighborhood five years ago.
On July 22, 2014, Paul William Krekeler was shot in the chest just before 11 p.m. Officers located him dead in a yard on the corner of Southeast 57th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street.
According to police, Krekeler appears to have run northbound on SE 57th before collapsing in the yard on the southwest corner of SE 57th. Police said the residents of the home do not appear to have any connection to Krekeler.
Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and then saw a white truck or SUV leaving southbound on SE 57th, but police said it has not been confirmed that the vehicle is related to the shooting.
Police say they haven't found a motive in the shooting.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
