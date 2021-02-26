PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A police criminalist was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said Criminalist Bradley McIntyre was on duty when he responded to a shooting near Northeast 66th Avenue and Northeast Thompson Street. Criminalist respond to calls to document and collect evidence, according to police.
While at the scene, a supervisor became concerned by McIntyre's behavior and asked him to sit down in the passenger seat of his vehicle.
Moments later, police said McIntyre was seen driving away.
An officer pulled behind McIntyre's vehicle near Northeast 61st Avenue and Northeast Thompson Street. Police said McIntyre pulled over and was taken into custody.
McIntyre, who is a 23-year veteran, was cited for DUII. He was placed on paid administrative leave.
An internal administrative investigation will be conducted by the bureau's internal review process and ultimately will be presented to the Police Review Board.
"Driving under the influence is a serious offense," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "The public holds police to a higher standard, which we must always strive to meet and hold ourselves accountable. This matter will be subject to thorough administrative and criminal investigations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.