PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman riding on a motorized scooter was killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a crash at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 149th Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.
Investigators later determined a driver that remained at the scene was not involved in the crash. PPB said the vehicle that hit the woman left the scene.
Police said the woman was driving a Lime electric scooter and will identify her once her family is notified.
Northeast Sandy Boulevard was closed in both directions between Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast 152nd Avenue during the investigation.
Anyone who has information about this crash, the suspect's vehicle, or saw anything immediately preceding it is asked to contact Traffic Investigations Unit Officer Chris Johnson at Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2213.
PPB said the crash is the 26th traffic fatality for 2021 in Portland, which is a 100% increase over this time last year when there were 13. Despite reduced traffic numbers in 2020 due to COVID-19, it was still their highest number of traffic fatalities in three decades.
