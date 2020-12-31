PPB declares a riot in downtown Portland gathering

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night, Portland Police declared a riot after a group of people started gathering and setting off fireworks downtown.
The group was estimated to be around 100 people.
Fox 12 crews on the scene say the group started gathering around 9:00 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland. They witnessed fireworks being shot at the building.
Police declared an unlawful assembly around 10:30 p.m. before announcing the group as a riot.
As of 11:00 p.m. Thursday, there was no confirmation of any damage, just the gathering in downtown.
This is a developing story and we’ll bring you updates as they come in.
