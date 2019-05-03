PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is releasing new details after a fight broke out between two groups of people in front of a bar in northeast Portland Wednesday night.
The fight occurred near Cider Riot! around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street and, at one point, included a reported 60 people, according to police.
Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said the fight was between members of his group and Antifa members, who planned to gather at the bar for a May Day afterparty, according to an event created on Facebook.
Portland police Friday said dispatch Wednesday received a call informing them that about 30 people were getting ready to march in the area of Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street, with some participants wearing helmets and at least one person carrying a baton.
PPB’s airplane unit was on scene one minute after dispatch took the report, and was monitoring the situation and providing updates to patrol, a bureau spokesperson says. The spokesperson says the bureau was back to normal operations after May Day events had finished hours earlier.
Central Precinct officers were staged and waiting for cover four minutes after dispatch received the call.
As officers were waiting for cover, updates continued to come in, with reports of people throwing sticks, rocks, glass, and the deployment of pepper spray, according to PPB, who says some people were also reportedly wearing riot gear and carrying bats with them.
PPB describes the scene as tumultuous, and says supervisors called for additional units in the event of an immediate life safety incident where the officers were prepared to go in and save someone if their life was in imminent danger.
Officers while waiting for additional resources say they observed that both groups had opportunities to disengage and leave, but appeared to be actively engaging in violent behavior against each other.
Once additional units arrived, officers went in as a team and the groups separated. Officers contacted both groups and asked if there were victims or witnesses who wanted to report crimes, but both groups declined, PPB says.
“It is important for the public to understand that it takes time for police response to spontaneous fights between groups of individuals who are armed and actively engaging in violence,” PPB said in a news release Friday. “Additionally, officers are trained to use sound tactics and utilize appropriate resources to engage in violent crowd situations for the safety of themselves and the public. It is different if there is an event that is planned and on-going and police are nearby and can insert themselves quickly to quell a disturbance.”
Portland police officers continue to investigate and asks anyone who believe they were victims of crimes that require investigation to contact their non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
