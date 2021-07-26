PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused serious injuries.
According to police, officers responded the afternoon of July 21 to a major crash on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 114th Avenue. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with serious damage, including one whose engine was sheared away. Two men were ejected from one of the vehicles, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered fractured legs.
Investigators believe a third vehicle hit one of the vehicles and the impact pushed it over the center line and head-on into the vehicle coming the opposite direction. The suspect vehicle left the scene before police were called. The crash is being investigated as an assault.
Detectives are looking for a white 2000 Saturn 200 with Oregon license 594FBF. They believe it may have front end damage.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0256 or Detective Anthony Zoeller Anthony. Zoeller@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0743.
