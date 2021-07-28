PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say they have arrested the driver who intentionally caused a head-on crash July 21.
According to police, officers responded the afternoon of July 21 to a major crash on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 114th Avenue. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with serious damage, including one whose engine was sheared away. Two men were ejected from one of the vehicles, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered fractured legs.
Investigators believe a third vehicle hit one of the vehicles and the impact pushed it over the center line and head-on into the vehicle coming the opposite direction. The suspect’s vehicle left the scene before police were called.
After the crash detectives ran the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, but discovered it had been purchased and never registered in the buyer’s name. After releasing photographs taken at the scene, they received tips from the public that led to the identification of the suspect. Tips also led to the location of the suspect’s vehicle.
The female seen in the photo driving the vehicle switched places with the suspect after investigators say he caused the crash. She has been identified.
On Wednesday, PPB detectives and Gresham police arrested Joshua D. Henry, 39, of Gresham. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault in the second degree and reckless driving.
