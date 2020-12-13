PPB: Driver arrested for crash that killed two people in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver involved in a crash that killed two people in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday has been arrested.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 162nd Avenue at 10:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found one vehicle in a parking lot with significant damage to the driver side of the vehicle as "a result of a T-bone style collision." The driver and passenger were found dead inside the vehicle.
PPB said the second vehicle had damage to the front of the car. The passenger in that vehicle had to be extracted. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, witnesses and officers saw other people possibly associated with the crash leave the area before they could get them.
The Major Crimes Team responded and collected video from local businesses show that speed was likely a factor in the crash. They also learned the suspect driver had left the scene.
The vehicle the suspect was driving was later reported stolen, police said.
Investigators received a tip that the suspect has retreated to a hotel near the Lloyd Center. Police said officers responded to the hotel, where they were able to speak with the suspect who had blood on his sweatshirt.
"The suspect subsequently confessed to being the driver in the collision, and he was taken into custody," according to police.
Tyvian Tilden Mancilla, 18, was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run) involving serious injury or death after he was interviewed at the Multnomah County Jail. He was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injury then booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Additional charges may be added later.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Dow at Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.