PPB: Driver causes two crashes in three days, faces DUII charges

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing DUII charges after causing two crashes in three days.
On Tuesday, Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a crash in the 2300 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard just after 1:30 p.m. The driver of a 2000 Chrysler 300, Michael P. Soto, 42, of Portland, sideswiped an SUV.
Police said Soto was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer and found to be impaired. He was cited for DUII.
On Thursday, Officers responded to a three-car crash on Southbound Interstate 5 at Northeast Broadway, according to PPB. Soto was determined to be at fault in that crash and was driving the same vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Soto was again evaluated by a DRE officer and cited for reckless driving and DUII.
The driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to the hospital with back and neck injuries.
