PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after police say they found them hiding in a bathroom in northeast Portland.
The suspects ran from officers near the 3300 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue and were arrested around 11:15 a.m. in the bathroom of a local business, according to law enforcement.
Officers also found a gun, heroin, methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash in the bathroom and seized the items as evidence.
The suspects, Elmer E. Hughes, 44, and Nicholas M. Prazeau, 39, had warrants out for their arrest and were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail, according to police.
Prazeau is facing one count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, resisting arrest, and an outstanding warrant. Prazeau was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Officers expect the pair to face additional charges.
The investigation continues with the help from the Gun Violence Reduction Team.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
