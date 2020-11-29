PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland Police Bureau vehicle that was parked and awaiting body damage repairs was severely damaged after it was caught on fire Saturday.
At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a city fleet parking lot in the 800 block of North Graham Street to a report of a vehicle on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue also responded and put out the flames on a fully marked 2018 Portland Police Bureau Interceptor Utility vehicle. The vehicle has been in a minor crash and was towed there for repairs.
Police said the interior of the vehicle was heavily damaged, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
An arson investigator is doing a follow-up, police said.
No arrests were made, nor any suspect information is available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.