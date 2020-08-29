PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Extreme speed was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed two people in Portland’s St. Johns Neighborhood on Friday night.
Officers responded to the crash North Marine Drive at North Bybee Lakes Road at 11:35 p.m. When they arrived with medical crews, two people were confirmed dead.
After an investigation, the Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team determined a motorcycle rider driving west on north Lombard Street at an extremely high rate of speed struck a man in the roadway near the 6100 block.
The motorcyclist identified as Dylan M. Foord, 27, of Newberg was knocked off the motorcycle and died and died at the scene.
Police are working to notify family before releasing the name of the pedestrian.
North Marine Drive was closed in both directions between north Portland Road and north Lombard Street while Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team investigated.
Responding officers said they noted that there were several motorcycles leaving the area after the crash and it appeared there was an illegal speed racing event happening in the area.
Investigators believe that there are additional witnesses to the crash and that there may be video as well.
Anyone with additional information is asked to reach out to primary traffic investigator Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.
Portland police said it was the 28th traffic fatality in the city of Portland and the 29th for the Major Crash Team.
