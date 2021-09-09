PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is continuing to ask for tips in a 2009 unsolved homicide.
PPB said on Sept. 8, 2009, it was called to an apartment in the 6900 block of North Fessenden Street for a welfare check of 50-year-old Jeanine Michelle Toth. When officers arrived, they found her body inside. Homicide detectives responded and began an investigation into Toth’s death. The medical examiner determined Toth died of multiple stab wounds.
Friends, family and police are asking the public to come forward with any information in the case. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
