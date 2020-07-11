Portland protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A federal officer was struck in the head and shoulder with a hammer during an altercation in front of the Federal Courthouse Friday night, according to a tweet by Portland police. 

Several dozen protesters gathered outside the Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street.

Police said the incident happened after federal officers guarding the Federal Courthouse reported protesters attempting to break down the door into the building with a hammer. An arrest was made.

Two suspects were reportedly apprehended for pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers, police said.

Police said some fires were lit in the area and some streets were blocked but most criminal activity was directed to the Federal Courthouse.

Several additional arrests were made, according to police. 

