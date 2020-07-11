PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A federal officer was struck in the head and shoulder with a hammer during an altercation in front of the Federal Courthouse Friday night, according to a tweet by Portland police.
Several dozen protesters gathered outside the Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street.
Police said the incident happened after federal officers guarding the Federal Courthouse reported protesters attempting to break down the door into the building with a hammer. An arrest was made.
Federal Officers reporting a subject was breaking down a door of the Federal Courthouse with a hammer creating a hole in the door. Officers came out and one was deliberately struck in the head and shoulder with the hammer. An arrest was made. Pepper spray and CS gas deployed.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 11, 2020
Two suspects were reportedly apprehended for pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers, police said.
PPB Officers have detained two subject who unlawfully pointed lasers into Federal Officer's eyes.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 11, 2020
Police said some fires were lit in the area and some streets were blocked but most criminal activity was directed to the Federal Courthouse.
Several additional arrests were made, according to police.
This is footage from last night at SW 3/Main. Some fires were lit in the area and streets were blocked. Most criminal acts were directed at the Federal Courthouse and Federal Officers made several arrests. pic.twitter.com/TKc8BLnglR— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 11, 2020
