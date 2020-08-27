PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Four people were found injured on Thursday after a shooting in northeast Portland, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to the area of Gateway Discovery Park in the 10500 block of northeast Halsey Street where shots were reportedly fired. When they arrived, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital, police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Northeast 104th Avenue to Northeast 106th Avenue from Northeast Wasco Street to Northeast Halsey Street is closed while police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
