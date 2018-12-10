PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in northeast Portland last week pointed a fake gun at officers.
The shooting occurred at a Starbucks inside the Hollywood Fred Meyer store on Nov. 7. Officers responded to the store on reports of a man behind the counter yelling at employees and causing a disturbance.
Officers shot 34-year-old Ryan J. Beisley in the 3000 block of Northeast Weidler Street a bit after 5 p.m., according to police.
Officers fired shots at Beisley once inside the Starbucks and once outside of the store. Beisley after the shooting was arrested and transported to a Portland hospital, where he was later released.
Officers said Beisley was a federal fugitive. He has been lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a United States Marshal Hold.
Investigators after the shooting seized the replica firearm as evidence.
Court documents show Beisley has a lengthy criminal history; at the beginning of the month, they say he was still serving time for an 11-day string of bank robberies in 2013.
A US Marshals deputy says Beisley was sentenced in 2015 to nearly six years in prison, but was transferred last month to Northwest Regional Re-entry Center, a halfway house in Portland. The deputy says on Dec. 1 he left with a pass permitting him to visit family, but never came back.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Internal Affairs Division has interviewed all four officers involved in the shooting on Nov. 7; the officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy.
Detectives continue to investigate. After the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded on to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Update - Police say the federal fugitive (Ryan Beisley) pointed a replica gun at officers on Friday at the busy Fred Meyer store, sparking the officer involved shooting that sent shoppers running. #fox12 #fredmeyer #portland pic.twitter.com/9CEhgUF3rT— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 10, 2018
