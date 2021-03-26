PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A wanted suspect surrendered after a standoff that lasted for hours in southeast Portland on Friday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said the investigation began on Wednesday when they were called out to a home in the 3700 block of Southeast Brooklyn Street. Investigators learned the suspect, later identified as Robert W. Delvin, 50, had fired a handgun at someone inside the home around 11:30 a.m. The person he fired at remains unidentified, and there is no indication that the person was injured.
Officers also learned that a 5-year-old girl and her nanny were nearby in the direction the gun was fired. They ran away when the shot was fired and was not injured. The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team did a follow-up investigation and applied for the search warrant.
On Friday, officers returned to the home at 9:30 a.m. Delvin, who was believed to be armed, left home in a vehicle, police said. Officers attempted to pull him over, but he refused to slow down, circled back and barricaded himself inside the house.
After several hours of negotiating with Delvin, he refused to come out and made several public and officers threats. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called out at 3:30 p.m. According to police, a shelter in place order was also issued for Southeast 36th Avenue to 38th Avenue between Woodward Street and Tibbetts Street "out of an abundance of caution," according to police. People asked to stay in their homes, however, no homes were being evacuated.
Police say after seven hours after SERT/CNT were called out, Delvin surrendered at approximately 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the shelter in place order was lifted.
Delvin was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm in the city (city code) and attempt to elude by vehicle.
Officers served a search warrant on the home and seized as evidence five firearms (two handguns, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, a Mini-14 semi automatic rifle, and a shotgun) and at least 500 rounds of ammunition.
"This was a dangerous situation that ended peacefully due to the diligence of Central Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team and the skill and professionalism of the Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Emergency Reaction Team," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "My thanks to the neighbors who sheltered in place and allowed officers the time needed to resolve this without anyone getting hurt."
