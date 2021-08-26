PPB helping tackle trash problem at Delta Park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting Thursday and throughout the week the Portland Police Bureau is helping tackle the trash problem at Delta Park in north Portland. It’s part of an effort to improve the area’s livability.

A local business owner says she was excited to see people cleaning up the park, but hopes the city gives her houseless neighbors the resources they need to stay somewhere safe.

PPB’s North Precinct Commander, Tina Jones, says in the last few days officers cleaning up at Delta Park recovered four stolen cars and arrested someone inside a stolen car. She says these cars are being stripped for parts like catalytic converters and batteries so when they contact the owners, their car is too far gone to be repaired.

The Mayor’s office asked the precinct to help the impact reduction team this week with those efforts, pulling officers from patrol to do so. While Jones says officers are happy to do this work, they are still able to go to other calls.

Cameron Bell owns Home Place Furniture and Design that is nearby. She says the trash deterred customers from coming in, but after a few days of clean up, she says the area is looking better already.

“Very excited. I feel like it's due time. It definitely builds up and it builds up- we're coming into winter season, heavy rain. All of that debris just needed to be cleaned up,” Bell, said.

She says she hopes the city will follow up with businesses so they know where they moved and hopes there will be a monthly cleanup after this.