PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Since restructuring in October last year to form the Gun Violence Reduction Team, Portland police say those officers are now notified about every shooting happening in Portland.
It may not mean they’ll take the lead on all of them, but their team essentially has a piece of all shootings in the city.
Since October of last year to Aug. 5 this year, police say there have been 243 shooting calls to GVRT - this means reports of shots fired, where investigators find casings or bullet holes, or a case in which someone is hit by gunfire.
In the same time frame, the number of times GVRT actually responded to investigate a shooting is much lower at 148. That’s because a different division of the bureau may respond instead.
Lt. Jason Pearce, who oversees GVRT, says one of the most important aspects of their work is building relationships with the community.
He says their afternoon shift officers are doing the majority of that work, and while they can’t quantify how much gun violence has gone down because of those conversations, Pearce says the connections made are invaluable.
“What you can’t see with numbers are the relationships that our officers have built with people, and that includes people who are entrenched in the gang life,” said Pearce. “What goes unseen are those contacts, those conversations, those talks that they have with people.”
Pearce also says since October of last year, they’ve been using new technology to combat gun violence. It’s called a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network machine, or NIBIN, for short.
The technology tracks and links shootings together by comparing gunfire evidence, and those results, which in the past could take five days or more to get, can now be turned around in 24 hours or less.
“It’s a hugely useful tool to us, and the return we get is very quick on these. So one of our goals is to prevent retaliatory violence, and in order to do that, we need to be quicker in our investigative process. And this has definitely helped us get in that direction,” Pearce said.
Additionally, Pearce says they’re on track to seize the same number of guns this year as they did last year. In 2018, police recovered 1,034 guns; This year so far, that number is already at 613.
Pearce says this coming October will be one year since GVRT was formed.
In just a few months, they’ll be able to identify what kind of an impact the Gun Violence Reduction team is making in Portland by comparing 2018 shooting numbers to 2019.
