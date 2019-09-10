PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Detective Division is now investigating a young woman's death in a north Portland apartment fire last week.
The 26-year-old's mother said her daughter did not deserve to die.
Firefighters said Sarah Oxenreider was trapped in her apartment last week during the fire. She was rescued, but later died at the hospital.
"She was friendly, and kind, and generous, and funny. Stylish and beautiful," Lezlie Christian, Oxenreider's mother said.
Christian said Oxenreider moved from Norman, OK recently. She said she's never seen her daughter happier than when she was in Portland. Christian remembers the last moments she had with her daughter in the hospital.
"They gave her some strong sedatives and just slowly started turning off the different things that were keeping her alive, and she quietly passed," she said. "I just wished she wouldn’t have had to have gone through feeling like she was going to be burned alive."
Christian's emotions soon turned from pain to disbelief when she learned the Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Detective Division was investigating her daughter's death.
"She was an innocent victim. She hasn’t lived there but a couple of weeks," Christian told FOX 12.
Now, Christian is on her way back to Oklahoma, while she eagerly awaits answers from investigators.
"Very hard to just live a normal life," she said. "She’s my only child. I buried my mother last January, I buried my father when I was 14, and now my daughter’s dead. So I’m alone."
FOX 12 asked fire investigators if a suspect has been identified in this case, but they say it's too early in the investigation.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
