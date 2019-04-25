PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 39-year-old man who they say died Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in Portland’s Lents neighborhood.
Officers say James G. Richardson was shot near the 8400 block of Southeast Ellis Street just before 10:10 a.m. He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to police.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office confirms Richardson died of a gunshot wound.
Investigators Wednesday morning located evidence of gunfire and searched the area, but did not locate a suspect, according to PPB.
Detectives continue to investigative and ask anyone with additional information to contact Homicide Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.
An unrelated shooting occurred late Wednesday night less than a mile away from this shooting.
