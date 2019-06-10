PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released the identities of the two officers who were involved in the deadly shooting of a man the Pearl District on Sunday morning.
PPB identified the officers as Nathan Kirby-Glatkowski and Jackson Oldham.
According to the bureau, Kirby-Glatkowski is a 2-year veteran officer and deployed deadly force while Oldham is a 4-year veteran officer and deployed less lethal force.
The two officers responded to a commercial building Sunday morning, located at 1331 Northwest Lovejoy Street, on a reported disturbance involving a man who was reportedly armed with a knife and threatened to have an explosive device.
When police arrived, they found a man and woman in the stairwell of the building.
Police say the woman appeared to be injured and the man was holding the woman at knifepoint.
Officers said they tried to communicate with the suspect. According to the bureau, officers first used less-lethal force, before shooting the man.
Police have not said what type of less-lethal force was used, or how many times the man was shot. They also have not released specific details about why officers were forced to shoot.
The man died at the scene before medical personnel arrived. Police have not released his identity.
No officers were injured.
The woman was injured prior to officers arriving, according to police. She was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.
The man’s death marks the third deadly officer-involved shooting for PPB in 2019.
Kirby-Glatkowski and Goldham are on paid administrative leave per bureau policy and remain so until the completion of PPB and the Multnomah County District Attorney Office's investigation of the shooting.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
