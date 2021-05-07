PPB: Impaired driver arrested after passenger killed in NE Portland crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was arrested in connection with the death of a passenger after crashing their vehicle late Thursday night in northeast Portland, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau said a patrolling officer discovered a single vehicle crash just before 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street. It appeared an SUV had hit a power pole. Emergency medical personnel were called, but the officer found the SUV’s passenger dead at the scene. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The damaged power pole was a cause for concern, threatening to have power lines fall. Utility crews responded to the scene to repair the pole. During the repair work and investigation, all vehicle and pedestrian traffic was blocked on Northeast Sandy Boulevard between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Neither the passenger nor involved driver has not been identified. PPB said the driver was arrested and faces charges of manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering. The crash investigation is ongoing.
