PPB investigating after shooting leaves man dead in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday evening in north Portland.
PPB said it responded just before 7 p.m. to the Lowe’s parking lot on North Hayden Meadows Drive. When they arrived, the found a man with gunshot injuries. Officers determined he died on the scene.
One witness told FOX 12 she heard a confrontation between a security guard and a person in a car. She then saw the security guard shoot at the car.
Another witness who works nearby said his co-worker told him he heard three gun shots.
Police said all persons involved in the incident remained on scene and are with officers. Some witnesses may have left before speaking with police and are asked to reach out to investigators. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0781 and Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.
This is a developing story.
