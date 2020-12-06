PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland Police Bureau is investigating a possible shooting in Portland’s Hollywood neighborhood that left one person injured on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with what appears to be minor injuries.
Police said there is no suspect description available at this time.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
