PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a shooting after finding shell casings and buildings hit in southeast Portland on Friday night.
PPB said just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a report of shots fired at Southeast 122nd Street and Southeast Harold Street. Officers said they found 34 shell casings in a church parking lot. Two buildings and a parked, unoccupied car were hit by bullets.
One homeowner told FOX 12 he was getting ready to go to bed when he heard the gunfire outside his bedroom window. He later found some bullets hit his house.
"My house has been hit 12 times,” Gary Glick said. “My fence six times, my apartments once, my shed once and my daughter's car had also been hit. I found a bullet in the recycle bin this morning which is a whole bullet."
PPB said there are no known victims or suspects. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.
"This is exceptionally terrifying,” Glick said. “There's no need for this in our neighborhood and I think the city of Portland needs to do some improving in policing and what the people in the city out here need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.