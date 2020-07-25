PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland that left two people injured on Saturday.
Officers responded to the area of southeast Division Street and southeast 158 Avenue at approximately 7:12 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Police say their conditions are unknown at this time.
There is no threat to the community.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, are asked to contact Detective Winters at williamw.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Law at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov and refer to incident #20-232529.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
