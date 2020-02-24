PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has announced the retirement of K-9 Bora.
K-9 Bora, who is a purebred German Shepherd, was purchased by the City of Portland in Dec. 2016.
PPB said Bora had three litters of puppies before becoming a certified police K-9 at the age of six.
Bora and Officer Butcher were certified as a K-9 team by the Oregon Police Canine Association in Feb. 2017 and worked together for three years.
PPB said the duo racked up more than 75 captures and assisted officers on hundreds of calls. The duo also participated in almost 80 community engagement events.
For her last tour of duty last week, PPB said Bora was treated to a cheeseburger and a "Puppuccino."
Bora will enjoy her retirement with now Sgt. Butcher at their home.
