HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland Police Bureau K-9 was removed from patrol after escaping his handler's yard in Happy Valley and biting two people on Friday.
An off-duty K-9 handler learned that his K-9 partner had escaped his fenced yard at about 5:00 p.m. and injured two people walking their dog, PPB said. The couple's dog did not appear injured.
Investigators determined the K-9 had broken through a piece of fencing and got free into the neighborhood. At some point, the K-9 encountered the couple with their dog and bit them both.
Paramedics, Happy Valley Police Department and Happy Valley Code Enforcement responded. HVPD and Code enforcement launched an investigation into the incident.
Per Portland Police K-9 Policy, the handler notified a Portland Police K-9 unit supervisor, who responded to the scene, coordinated with Happy Valley Police, and began an internal investigation.
The K-9 was secured, kenneled, quarantined and will remain out of service until the investigation is complete, PPB said. Portland Police K9 Unit trainers will also further assess the dog.
"The Portland Police K9 Unit and the Bureau regret this unfortunate incident," said Deputy Chief Chris Davis. "This appears to be an isolated event. K9 officers provide a valuable service to community safety and have a good safety record. Part of the ongoing internal investigation will determine if any additional training or procedural changes need to be made to avoid this type of incident from happening again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.