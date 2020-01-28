GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A large amount of stolen property, including vehicles, handguns and body armor, was found inside a public storage unit in Gresham last Wednesday.
Officers with the East Precinct's Street Crime Unit and Neighborhood Response Team, along with help from East County SWAT and PPB's Property Evidence Division, served a search warrant on Wednesday in the 1600 block of Southeast Roberts Drive at a public storage unit.
According to police, the amount of stolen property found was enough to fill three vans and a tow truck.
Officers seized a Cadillac Escalade, a Mercedes sedan, three handguns, an AR-15 rifle, body armor, and numerous boxes of ammunition.
About $2,200 in cash, as well as heroin and cocaine, was also located.
Police said Robert L. Finanders, 39, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple counts of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of body armor, aggravated identity theft, and first-degree aggravate theft.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected once the investigation is complete, according to police.
Investigators are hoping to reunite the rightful owners with their stolen property.
The following items need to be claimed:
- One washer and dryer, still in the boxes
- Two boxes with 89 thermostats
- Four Mercedes tires
- Four Toyo Tires
- Three fire extinguishers
- One tow rope
- One air compressor
- Tools
- Industrial wire
- Kicker amps
- Two boxes of 8,000 count 6 x 1 1/4 inch screws
- One box of circuit breakers
- One gun belt with ammo .357
- One air compressor that said with "Big Red" on it
- One hydraulic press
- Two air compressors
- Two hand trucks
- One Rockford subwoofer
- Four guns
- Body armor
- Ammo
Investigators said they could not provide any other details about the stolen items.
Anyone with information about the stolen property, please contact Officer Stephanie Hudson at stephanie.hudson@portlandoregon.gov or at 503-823-4800.
