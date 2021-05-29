PPB looking to identify suspects from May 6 incident

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is looking to identify suspects from an incident that happened on May 6.
PPB said the investigation into possible crimes committed during confrontations between motorists and a crowd blocking traffic in north Portland is continuing. It said one person had to be taken to the hospital. A person blocked by the crowd near North Alberta Street and North Michigan Avenue got into a dispute with people who surrounded him and took a firearm from him, as well as tools and keys.
Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying 5 subjects who were seen there. The photographs have been posted to the "Can You ID Me?" website, where you can leave tips for the investigator.
You can find links to leave tips below:
