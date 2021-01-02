PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person arrested on Saturday for attempting to murder a Portland Police Officer escaped from custody, the bureau said.
Officers had located and arrested David Dahlen, 24, of Portland in the attempted murder of Portland Police Officer Jennifer Pierce on December 24, 2020, near Southeast 39th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Dahlen was captured after a short pursuit in the area of Southeast 101st Avenue and Southeast Insley Street. PPB Homicide Detectives were investigating because it was an officer-involved shooting.
PPB said detectives discovered Dahlen had escaped a holding cell he was in at the Central Precinct at 5:30 p.m. The building was immediately placed on lockdown, and additional resources were called to assist. It was later confirmed that Dahlen had gotten out of the building and was last seen running north.
Police said an effort to recapture Dahlen is now underway. They say there is no reason to believe he is a threat to the community.
David Michael Dahlen III is described as a white male, 5'8" tall and 170 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. There was a noticeable amount of dried mud on his clothing.
Dahlen has warrants for his arrest for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree escape.
Anyone who sees Dahlen or knows where he is, they're asked to not approach him and call 911 right away.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.